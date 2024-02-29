Sensex (    %)
                        
Criminals calling shots in parts of Bengal, this has to end: Guv Bose

Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on the early hours of Thursday from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Bose maintained that the Sandeshkhali incident is only the tip of an iceberg, suggesting there is much more to it than what meets the eye | File image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday welcomed the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali case and asserted that the time has come to put criminals, who are ruling the roost in parts of Bengal, behind bars.
Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on the early hours of Thursday from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali.
"This is the beginning of an end. We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal. In parts of Bengal, the goons are ruling the roost. This must end and the gangsters should be put behind bars", the governor said at a press conference here.
Bose maintained that the Sandeshkhali incident is only the tip of an iceberg, suggesting there is much more to it than what meets the eye.

Topics : West Bengal violence All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

