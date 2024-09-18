Who is Udhayanidhi Stalin? Most likely to be named Tamil Nadu's deputy CM

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, is poised to take on a significant new role as the deputy chief minister of the state. The 46-year-old’s political journey has seen steady progression, culminating in this anticipated promotion within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

From Tamil cinema to politics Before joining politics, Udhayanidhi had already established himself in Tamil cinema. He launched his production company, Red Giant Movies, in 2008, and later gained fame as an actor, making his debut in the 2012 film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over the years, Udhayanidhi appeared in several successful films, and his production company became a major player in Tamil Nadu’s film industry. His transition from the entertainment world to politics was gradual, but he quickly made a mark, particularly during the 2019 parliamentary elections when he campaigned actively for DMK candidates.

Udhayanidhi Stalin entry into politics

Udhayanidhi, who represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, made his formal entry into politics just five years ago. His debut came before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he embarked on a state-wide tour as the head of the DMK youth wing. This tour gained him visibility and support, with crowds flocking to see the political heir in action. His popularity among the party’s grassroots workers only grew, paving the way for his rise within DMK's leadership.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s political legacy

Udhayanidhi’s political rise is supported by a strong family background. His wife, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, is an influential figure in her own right, working in fashion, publishing, and film direction. The couple has two children.

As the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the son of the current Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi carries a significant political legacy. His election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2021 from the DMK stronghold of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni solidified his role in state politics. Following the DMK’s victory, Udhayanidhi was appointed Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, a role he continues to hold. Throughout his tenure, he has remained a prominent figure, actively engaging in youth and sports initiatives and maintaining a strong connection with his constituency.

Progression to deputy chief minister post

Since being inducted into the state cabinet, media reports indicate that Udhayanidhi's influence within the party has only grown. This is in part due to the clear consolidation of power around his father, M K Stalin, who now leads the DMK without the internal rivalries that characterised earlier years.

Udhayanidhi’s potential promotion to deputy chief minister reflects both his growing importance in Tamil Nadu politics and the DMK's confidence in his leadership abilities. His decision to reduce his involvement in cinema, with last year's Maamannan possibly being his final acting role, suggests a full-time focus on politics going forward.

Udhayanidhi holds assets worth Rs 33 crore, 22 FIRs

During the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi declared assets worth Rs 33 crore in his nomination papers. His financial disclosure included an income of Rs 4.89 lakh for the financial year 2019-20 and a liability amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh.

According to the affidavit filed, Udhayanidhi's moveable assets were valued at Rs 21,13,09,650. His wife, Krithika, was reported to have moveable assets worth Rs 1,15,33,222. Their children, a son and a daughter, were listed with assets valued at Rs 23,09,511 and Rs 1,85,997, respectively. In terms of immovable assets, Udhayanidhi disclosed ownership valued at Rs 6,54,39,552, while no immoveable assets were declared for his wife and children. Overall, Udhayanidhi’s total assets were recorded at Rs 26,67,49,202. When combined with his family’s assets, the total value exceeded Rs 29 crore.



In addition to the financial disclosures, Udhayanidhi listed 22 criminal cases filed against him. These cases, registered at various police stations including Saidapet, Kallakurichi, Guindy, Nungambakkam, Thirukkuvalai, Nagapattinam, and Kuthalam, were primarily related to demonstrations conducted by the DM). The charges included offences such as unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, and disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. It is unclear what the current status of these FIRs.

Controversies and challenges

While Udhayanidhi’s political career has been largely well-received, it has not been without controversy, especially concerning his influence over the Tamil film industry, according to a report by The Indian Express. Red Giant Movies, his production company, remains a dominant force, and there have been lostanding accusations that the DMK, during its previous rule from 2006-2011, monopolised the state’s film industry.

Additionally, Udhayanidhi’s brother-in-law, Sabareesan, is viewed as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in the DMK government, adding another layer to the family’s influence in Tamil Nadu.