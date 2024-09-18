Bulldozer not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled responsibility: Mayawati

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also stressed that the Centre and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law

Mayawati
Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the "rising" trend of using bulldozers for demolitions, saying it does not symbolise a just rule of law.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also stressed that the Centre and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

"Despite bulldozer demolition not being a symbol of the rule of law, the increasing trend of its use is a matter of concern. However, when the general public does not agree with the bulldozer or any other matter, then the Centre should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the whole country, which is not being done," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

"Otherwise, in the case of bulldozer action, the Hon'ble Supreme Court would not have had to intervene and fulfil the responsibility of the central government, which was necessary. The central and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law," she added.


Sep 18 2024

