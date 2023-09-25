Home / Politics / Will accept final decision of EC on NCP name and symbol: Ajit Pawar

Will accept final decision of EC on NCP name and symbol: Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar faction had challenged the Ajit Pawar faction's move in the poll body and the decision is pending

Press Trust of India Pune

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he would accept the "final" decision of the Election Commission of India regarding the NCP's name and poll symbol, in view of the claims submitted by the factions led by him and Sharad Pawar.

He was speaking to reporters in Pune on the sidelines of his visit to various pandals of Lord Ganesh.

Ajit Pawar had led eight MLAs to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July. He had claimed the support of a majority of MLAs of NCP, founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and staked claim to the party name and symbol in the ECI.

The Sharad Pawar faction had challenged the Ajit Pawar faction's move in the poll body and the decision is pending.

Asked about the Sharad Pawar faction taking action against MLAs who are joining his group, Ajit Pawar said they can exercise their rights.

"However, it is the Elections Commission (EC) which makes a final decision. Both sides have gone to the ECI and everyone will put forth their stand on the given dates. As far as I am concerned, I will accept the final decision of the ECI," he said.

Asked about his assessment on the possibility of 16 MLAs (of Shiv Sena) being disqualified by the Maharashtra speaker and the chances of replacing the chief minister, he said all these reports have no meaning.

"Such reports have been doing the rounds since the day Eknath Shinde became the chief minister (in June 2022). All these reports are meaningless," Ajit Pawar added.

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

