Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

The massive drug haul, part of a broader crackdown, is believed to be the biggest-ever drug consignment seized by the Indian Coast Guard

Cocaine, drugs
Photo: Pexels
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized around five tons of narcotics from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters, believed to be the biggest-ever drug consignment confiscated by the maritime law enforcement agency.
 
Defence officials confirmed that this drug haul is likely the biggest drug bust in the history of the ICG. Details about the operation are still being awaited.
 
Crackdown on drug smugglings
 
This seizure is part of a series of successful drug interception operations carried out by anti-narcotics agencies. Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), conducted a major operation in Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast. During this operation, authorities seized 700 kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested eight Iranian nationals. The operation, codenamed ‘Sagar Manthan - 4,’ was based on precise intelligence inputs. The Navy used its maritime patrol assets to identify and intercept the vessel involved in trafficking.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the operation as a “stellar example” of the government’s dedication to fighting drug smuggling and the effective coordination among various agencies.
 
Success of Indian agencies in combating smuggling

More From This Section

Kejriwal announces 80k more citizen to receive old-age pension in Delhi

RG Kar case protests: SC orders SIT probe into custodial torture case

Opposition members seek extension for parliamentary panel on Waqf Bill

AIMPLB claims Centre's Waqf amendment bill designed to 'usurp' properties

Docs dismiss Sidhu's claim on cancer diet; call it unscientific, baseless

 
This latest seizure contributes to a broader effort by Indian authorities to combat the increasing drug trade through maritime routes. In total, anti-narcotics agencies have confiscated approximately 3,500 kilograms of drugs this year alone. The seizures have led to the arrest of 11 Iranian and 14 Pakistani nationals involved in drug trafficking operations. These foreign nationals are currently in custody, awaiting trial.
 
The Indian government remains committed to curbing drug trafficking, with law enforcement agencies focusing on dismantling cartels and ensuring that individuals involved in such illicit activities face stringent legal action.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US-Canada border human smuggling case: Indian testifies during trial

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Faf to play for DC; RCB not utilised their remaining purse yet

LIVE news: Supreme Court starts hearing on Delhi's anti-pollution curbs, decision today

Google Gemini on Android 16 phones to perform in-app tasks on users' behalf

Topics :SmugglingIllegal drug racketNarcotics Control BureauBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story