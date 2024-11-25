Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi slams Oppn

Earlier, the BJP registered a surprise third consecutive victory in the Haryana polls, trouncing the Congress, which was billed as a pre-poll favourite

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi said such handful of people did not succeed in their intentions but people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time.

Modi's remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a distant 49 seats in the 288-member House.

"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," Modi said.

"Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes," he added.

Modi said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly.

"But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy," the prime minister said.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 20.

Topics :Narendra ModiParliamentParliament winter sessionOpposition

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

