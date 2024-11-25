Parliament winter session: Both Houses adjourned, to meet again on Nov 27

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday morning but faced early disruptions, leading to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were stalled as Opposition MPs insisted on holding a discussion on the charges of bribery on the Gautam Adani group.

The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 11.45 am and then as Opposition MPs persisted in their demand for a discussion on the Adani issue, the House was adjourned for the day.

The Rajya Sabha is set to meet on Wednesday, November 27.

Before adjourning for the day, Union Minister Manohar Lal moved a motion for the election of one member to the advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The motion was adopted by a voice vote in the Upper House.

Another motion moved by Union Minister JP Nadda, for the election of one member to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru was also adopted by a voice vote.

More From This Section

Earlier after the Lok Sabha began proceedings for the day Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references before adjourning it to 12 noon. A short while later the Speaker adjourned the House for the day to meet again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier today in his media address before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today the world is looking at India with great hope. Our use of Parliament's time and our behaviour in the House should be such that it strengthens the respect that India has gained at the global level."

He stressed on the importance of a healthy debate and noted that "unfortunately, certain indiviuals are trying to control the Parliament."

He took a dig at the Opposition parties, saying that those rejected by the people during elections try to disrupt proceedings of the House as well. "Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussions in Parliament. They do not understand people's aspirations. I hope new members from every party get a chance in the Winter Session of Parliament to share their ideas," the Prime Minister said.

"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," he said.

Before the separate session of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, a joint session of the Parliament was also held, with the Speaker of the house presiding over the session.

The Parliament will also be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution tomorrow, on November 26.

The house session concludes on December 20, having a total of 25 days since its commencement today.

Among the bills for introduction, consideration and passing during its session includes the Waqf (Amendement) bill. The bill is set to be tabled after a comprehensive Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) led by MP Jagdambika Pal collected witness accounts and testimonies from various stakeholders.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Earlier today, INDIA bloc leaders of both houses held a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. In the meeting, the leaders decided on a unified opposition strategy to demand discussions on the Adani group allegations.