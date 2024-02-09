Will build as many schools as summons sent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been evading his appearance before the investigators in the alleged Excise Policy scam took a dig at the Central agencies and the Union government on Friday and said that as many summons we are sent, the AAP will build those many schools.

After announcing the foundation stone for a new school building in the national capital's Mayur Vihar on Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister posted on X, "We will build as many schools as you send summons. You do your religion, we will do ours."

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Chief Minister accused the central government of "unleashing" investigating agencies against him, adding that the action made him feel like he was a "terrorist."

The chief minister was speaking a day after a Delhi court issued him summons on February 17, calling for his appearance while observing that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was legally bound to join an investigation being conducted by ED into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The summons was issued after non-compliance with its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's Delhi excise policy.

The complaint was filed after the Delhi CM skipped multiple summons issued by the ED in its money laundering investigation.

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.

While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful."

Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

Meanwhile, AAP has scheduled to hold a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on February 13 to decide on the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Haryana, and Gujarat.