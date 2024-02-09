BJP will return to power in Assam in 2026 with over 100 seats: Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led alliance will win at least 100 out of the state's 126 seats in the 2026 assembly polls, and form the third consecutive NDA government in Assam.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address in the assembly, Sarma said nearly 2.3 lakh indigenous people will be given land rights under 'Mission Basundhara' by his government.

"In 2026, we will not get less than 100 seats and form the government. My government's tenure of three years is not a big time, but several landmark decisions have been taken in these three years. It has been the golden period for Assam," he claimed.

There was no movement or agitation during this period as people believed in development and progress, he said.

During Congress tenure, the number of medical colleges went up from three to six, while it has reached 25 during BJP's rule, Sarma said.

"Over 7,000 youth came out of the jungle and joined the mainstream. The number of bridges over Brahmaputra has also more than doubled in the last few years, and work for three more will start soon. We have brought those to the discussion table who wanted to divide Assam," he said.

He also informed the House that not a single person from any terror outfit, or police or the Army died in the state last year.

During his 1 hour 56 minute speech, Sarma said the three years of his government have "changed the future" of Assam and the entire country was talking about it.

The BJP-led NDA won 75 seats in the 2021 assembly polls. While the BJP bagged 60 seats, its allies AGP and UPPL won nine and six seats, respectively. In the opposition camp, the Congress had won 29, AIUDF 16, BPF four and CPI(M) cornered one seat. The Raijor Dal also won a seat.

"Under Mission Basundhara, 2,29,660 indigenous people will get land pattas who already had control over the land. Out of them, 1.95 lakh are SCs, STs and OBCs, meaning our indigenous people. Around 30,000 are from the general community," Sarma said.

While taking part in a discussion on Cut Motion earlier, Sarma said that those people who have been living in Assam for at least 100 years or three generations are termed indigenous under 'Mission Basundhara'.

"Land is a precious thing. All applicants (under Mission Basundhara) cannot get it. We are giving it very selectively and carefully. Right now, we are giving it to the aboriginal people. A big land reform has begun," the CM said.

He asserted that his government will be remembered for stopping child marriage and curbing drugs menace, but not for extra-judicial killings of drug peddlers or poachers.

"This government has never compromised with anyone. Give us a few more years as we too have some dreams for a new Assam," he said.

Sarma said that 150 out of 1,500 medical students were from the minority community, while the highest number of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have been allotted to Muslims.

"We are going to hand over six lakh houses in one day. We are talking to the prime minister, who will come and do the honours," he said.

Sarma also said that all the people who had migrated from Bangladesh at one point of time must respect the heritage sites of Assam and assimilate with the people here, thereby establishing a new definition of harmony.

"When (AIUDF chief and MP) Badruddin Ajmal will give a whip that there should be only two children in every house, I will call everyone Assamese. If that happens, nobody will call you non-Assamese," he added.

Noting the differences between Hindus and Muslims, Sarma claimed that it lies in societal norms and "feudalism still persists" among the minority community.

On the poverty alleviation scheme Orunodoi, he said that many other states are implementing it after witnessing the success in Assam.

Claiming robust financial health, he said that the state's GDP is likely to rise to Rs 6.43 lakh crore next fiscal from Rs 5.67 lakh crore in this financial year. It was Rs 4.93 lakh crore in the last fiscal.

"We have repaid all loans taken during Congress rule. Assam's current borrowing stands at 23 per cent of GDP against the permitted limit of 32 per cent. It is the seventh lowest in the country," Sarma said.

The budgetary expenditure has soared to Rs 1.22 lakh crore in 2023-24 from Rs 42,000 crore in 2015-16, while revenue currently stands at Rs 99,662 crore, he said.

Replying to the opposition's criticism of huge expenditure for helicopter services, Sarma said it was for the CM for official purposes only and it increased the efficiency of the government by reducing travel time.

On inter-state border disputes with other Northeastern states, Sarma said that Assam should not "impose" its thoughts and must be generous enough to listen to the grievances of other states, "who were once part of Assam".