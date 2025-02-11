Will comment after meeting: J&K CM on INDIA bloc's unity after Delhi polls

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that he would comment on the unity of the Opposition's INDIA bloc after a meeting of the parties in the alliance has been called.

The question regarding INDIA bloc's unity arose after the Delhi election results, in which the BJP got a resounding victory and the Aam Aadmi Party faced defeat after governing the capital for over 10 years while the Congress failed to open their account.

On February 8, when the Delhi poll results were announced, Abdullah took a jibe at the two INDIA bloc members, decrying the 'fighting' between Congress and AAP.

The senior leader of the National Conference, which is also part of the INDIA bloc, took to X, sharing a popular meme, which purportedly said, "Jee bhar kar lado. Samaapt kardo ek dusre ko!,"

He also captioned the post, "Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Fight amongst yourselves some more)."

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir CM had earlier questioned the very existence of the INDIA bloc.

Earlier on Monday, Omar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in the national capital and discussed the issue of J-K's statehood, security situation and the budget session.

"The issues of J & K statehood, security situation, Budget session from 3rd March and governance were discussed," the CM said.

A picture of the meeting was also shared by the Union Home Minister's Office on social media account X.

AAP leader Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister yesterday, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. She, however, managed to retain her Kalkaji assembly seat.

The BJP won a historic mandate in the Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ending over 10 years of AAP rule. It secured a two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop to 22 from its previous tally of 62.