Will fight until delimitation is conducted fairly: Stalin at first JAC meet

Expressing concern about the lack of transparency over the delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the fight will continue 'until delimitation is conducted fairly.'

Stalin was speaking during the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on delimitation in Chennai. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were part of the meeting. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also attended.

Stalin described it as a "national movement" to ensure fair representation in Parliament. “We will fight until delimitation is conducted fairly. We stand united for all of India, not just the South," he said.

The JAC expressed deep concern about the lack of transparency and clarity over the impending delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders. It expressed appreciation for the Tamil Nadu chief minister for taking up this initiative to safeguard the political and economic future of performing states in India.

"Reducing parliamentary seats poses a serious threat. We are being punished for successfully controlling the fertility rate. ??Manipur’s voice is already being suppressed due to its limited representation in Parliament. If the delimitation exercise proceeds unfairly, it will lead to external dominance over us," Stalin said.

The committee released a seven-point resolution on delimitation. "Any delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content and character of democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all the states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute in it," it said.

"The states which have effectively implemented the population control programme and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised. The Union Government must enact necessary constitutional amendments for this purpose,” it added.

Vijayan termed the proposal as a "Sword of Damocles" hanging over the southern states. The meeting follows an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu held on March 5, where 58 registered political parties, excluding the BJP, set aside ideological differences to endorse a collective stand on fair delimitation.