Will protect Constitution that gives Bahujans their rights: Rahul Gandhi

The Constitution gives Bahujans a share and rights, and we will protect that Constitution, he asserted. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
The Congress will protect that Constitution that gives Bahujans their rights but true inclusion and equality for all in the society will be possible only when every Indian strives with the spirit of brotherhood in their hearts, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction at a Dalit household where he helped out in cooking a meal in their kitchen.

"Even today, very few people know about Dalit kitchens. As Shahu Patole said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat.' Intrigued by what they eat, how they cook, and its social and political significance, I spent an afternoon with Ajay Tukaram Sanade and Anjana Tukaram Sanade," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X along with the video.
 

 

"They honored me by inviting me to their home in Kolhapur, Maharashtra to help out in the kitchen. Together we cooked 'chane ke saag ki sabzi '? 'harbharyachi bhaji', and 'tuvar dal' with brinjal," the former Congress president said.

"Drawing on Patole and the Sanade family's personal experiences with caste and discrimination, we discussed the lack of awareness about Dalit cuisine and the importance of documenting this culture," he said.

But true inclusion and equality for all in the society will be possible only when every Indian strives with the spirit of brotherhood in their hearts, Gandhi said.

In the video, Gandhi is seen helping out in the kitchen and then having a meal with the family at their home.

Shahu Patole informed Gandhi that he had written a book in Marathi and now translated into English 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada', to highlight foods eaten by the Dalits.


Topics :Rahul GandhiConstitutionCongress

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

