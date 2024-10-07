ED raids held at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India Jalandhar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others, official sources said.

About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched, they said.

Premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person, Chandra Shekhar Agrawal, in Jalandhar are also among the locations being searched.

Arora said he doesn't exactly know the reason that warranted the searches.

"I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered," Sanjeev he posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

But AAP members will not stop, get sold or get scared, Sisodia posted.

Officials said the searches are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.

It is alleged, according to the sources, that Arora transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

