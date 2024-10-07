Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS and PM pose danger to harmony

Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments that the Hindu society must unite for its security by eradicating internal differences, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that it is the Sangh and PM Narendra Modi who pose a danger to Hindus, Muslims and others in the country. Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad in Telangana Sunday night, he said neither Hindus or Muslims face any danger in the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, Christians is from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat," he said. Asserting that India is a Hindu nation, Bhagwat has said the Hindu society must come together for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes.

Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday evening, Bhagwat said the Hindus consider everyone as their own and embrace everyone.

Alleging that Modi has troubled Hindus, Muslims and others during his rule, the AIMIM president said Modi talks about demographic changes in Jharkhand though the country faces problems like rampant unemployment.

Claiming that China has occupied 2,000 sq kms of the country's territory, he said Bhagwat is, however, silent on it.

Continuing his Palestine pitch, Owaisi urged PM Modi to prevail upon his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and work for a ceasefire.

He alleged that Netanyahu's government has killed over 40,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

"I urge our Prime Minister. Modi ji, explain to Benjamin Netanyahu, push for a ceasefire (in West Asia). Though 12-15 lakh Palestinians have lost their homes, I have seen their courage, they are not afraid of death," he said.

Owaisi had kicked up a row earlier when he hailed a conflict-hit West Asian country after taking oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair ordering that the remarks be expunged.

The Hyderabad MP however, justified his slogans and said there was nothing wrong in him saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".