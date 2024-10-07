Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JMM-led govt 'patronising' infiltration, BJP to implement NRC: Chouhan

Chouhan said that the second part of BJP's manifesto would be brought soon

Asserting to save Jharkhand, he said, "A citizen register will be drafted and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented here. The infiltrators will be chased out of the state." (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused the JMM-led government of "patronising" Bangladeshi infiltrators and said that BJP would implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state if voted to power.

He claimed that Jharkhand was in danger and 'mati' (land), 'beti' (daughter) and 'roti' (bread) were insecure.

"The BJP is not concerned about coming to power only. Jharkhand is in danger today, 'maati', 'beti', 'roti' are insecure. It is our pledge to protect them," the Union Agriculture minister said at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport while leaving for Delhi.

Chouhan, who is also election in-charge for Jharkhand, alleged there has been infiltration from foreign land and Hemant Soren-led government patronising them by making their Aadhaar and voter identity cards.

"Infiltrators are coming to Jharkhand, marrying daughters here, purchasing land and increasing their influence in local bodies. This is very dangerous and it is ruining Jharkhand," he said.

Asserting to save Jharkhand, he said, "A citizen register will be drafted and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented here. The infiltrators will be chased out of the state."

Chouhan said that the second part of BJP's manifesto would be brought soon.

The BJP on Saturday released five key points of its manifesto for the assembly polls in Jharkhand, promising financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to women every month, five lakh jobs to youths, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to every household and housing for all if the party came to power.

Speaking about a proposed meeting with farmers' bodies in Delhi on Monday, he said, "I meet farmers and their organisations every week. I am meeting them today as well. We decide about their welfare after talking to them."

Chouhan on Sunday attended the BJP's election committee meeting in Ranchi where strategies for the upcoming assembly polls were discussed.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

