Home / Politics / Will welcome Milind Deora if he joins Shiv Sena, says Maha CM Shinde

Will welcome Milind Deora if he joins Shiv Sena, says Maha CM Shinde

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday was evasive on former Union minister Milind Deora, who quit the Congress earlier in the day, joining the Shiv Sena but said his party will welcome him if he chooses to do so.

"I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," Shinde said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, earlier in the day Deora said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Also Read

Cong leader Milind Deora quits party, likely to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Congress' Milind Deora hails 'evolving chemistry' of INDIA partners

Timing of announcement determined by PM Modi: Cong on Deora's resignation

Logo of opposition 'INDIA' bloc likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet

Joint campaign strategy on cards during 'INDIA' bloc's meet this week

Timing of announcement determined by PM Modi: Cong on Deora's resignation

Cong leader Milind Deora quits party, likely to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Rahul Gandhi to commence Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur today

Akhilesh turns down Jan 22 invite, says will visit after Pran Pratishtha

Abhishek Banerjee slams Cong after its rout in Assam hill council polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Milind DeoraShiv SenaCongressPolitics in IndiaOpposition parties

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story