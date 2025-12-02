Home / Politics / Winter Session: Lok Sabha to debate electoral reforms on Dec 9, says Rijiju

Winter Session: Lok Sabha to debate electoral reforms on Dec 9, says Rijiju

Opposition's demand for discussion on SIR of electoral rolls ruled out; PM Modi to initiate Vande Mataram debate

Parliament
The government on Tuesday said it was taking steps, such as announcing an export promotion mission, to mitigate the impact of the steep US tariffs on domestic goods.
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ on December 8 and on electoral reforms on December 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. 
 
The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the Opposition’s demand to discuss Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram.
 
Rijiju is learnt to have ruled out a discussion on SIR, contending that it was an administrative matter of the Election Commission and the government had no role in it. However, the minister was ready for a discussion on a broader subject of electoral reforms as it fell within the government’s purview.
 
In a separate development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the Election Commission  to consider granting additional time for the submission of enumeration forms under SIR of electoral rolls in Kerala, citing the ongoing local body elections. 
Centre continues to work towards mitigating US tariff impact on exports 
 
The government on Tuesday said it was taking steps, such as announcing an export promotion mission, to mitigate the impact of the steep US tariffs on domestic goods. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said it is expected that these measures will enhance diversification and resilience in India’s trade relationships. 
6,385 recognised startups categorised as ‘closed’ as of Oct 31
 
As many as 6,385 recognised startups have been categorised as ‘closed’ as of October 31, according to the data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Recognised startups are eligible for a number of incentives, such as income tax benefits under the Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). 
Over 700 cough syrup-makers subjected to audit
 
Over 700 cough syrup manufacturers were subjected to intense audit and increased market surveillance sampling of syrup formulations was done by central and state drugs regulators in the wake of children deaths allegedly due to consumption of contaminated cough syrups, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. 
Doctor-population ratio 1:811 in India, says Nadda
 
The doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:811, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said there were 13,88,185 registered allopathic doctors in the country and 7,51,768 registered practitioners in the AYUSH system of medicine.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Police deny permission for actor Vijay's roadshow in Puducherry

'SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' led HC to defer local polls vote count'

Why borrow from abroad? Low-interest loans available: BJP Kerala chief

Govt ready to discuss anything, Oppn should not fix timeline: Rijiju on SIR

Three National Conference leaders from J&K take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Topics :Parliamentindian politicswinter session

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story