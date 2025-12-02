Winter Session: Lok Sabha to debate electoral reforms on Dec 9, says Rijiju

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ on December 8 and on electoral reforms on December 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the Opposition’s demand to discuss Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Rijiju is learnt to have ruled out a discussion on SIR, contending that it was an administrative matter of the Election Commission and the government had no role in it. However, the minister was ready for a discussion on a broader subject of electoral reforms as it fell within the government’s purview.

