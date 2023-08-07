Home / Politics / Debate, discussion should take place: Dhankar flags concerns on disruptions

Debate, discussion should take place: Dhankar flags concerns on disruptions

Addressing a valedictory function of the 'Festival of Libraries' in Delhi, Dhankar also flagged concerns over repeated adjournments in both Houses of Parliament

ANI
They have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing state of affairs in Parliament

Aug 07 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Amid the ongoing disruptions and deadlock in both Houses of Parliament over the Manipur situation, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, on Sunday said the Parliament is a temple, where debate, discussion and dialogue have to take place.

Addressing a valedictory function of the 'Festival of Libraries' in Delhi, Dhankar also flagged concerns over repeated adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.

Since the start of the ongoing Monsoon Session on July 20, members in the Opposition benches have been disrupting proceedings in both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding that all listed businesses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

They have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing state of affairs in Parliament.

Dhankar said, "Our Parliament is a temple, where debate, discussion, dialogue has to take place. No one expects Parliament to be engaged in disturbance."

"If, in our Parliamentary system, temples of democracy do not engage in dialogue and discussion but are plagued by disruption and disturbance, then that space will be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution," the Vice President added.

Amid a chorus of protests in both Houses, the BJP has maintained that it is ready for a debate on the issues but it is the Opposition which has been running away from a discussion.

The Treasury is bracing for stormy scenes yet again as the contentious Delhi Services Bill is introduced in the Rajya Sabha for discussion and passage.

The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha by voice vote, amid a walkout by members of the Opposition bloc - I.N.D.I.A.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will conclude on Friday, August 11.

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarRajya SabhaVice PresidentOppositionOpposition partiesParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

