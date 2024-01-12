Home / Politics / Youth Congress workers must fight fearlessly against injustice: Rahul

Youth Congress workers must fight fearlessly against injustice: Rahul

Addressing the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at their national executive meeting, he alleged that the BJP and RSS are "diverting" people's attention from the real issues

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Every worker of the Indian Youth Congress will have to fight "fearlessly against the injustice" happening across the country, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Addressing the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at their national executive meeting, he alleged that the BJP and RSS are "diverting" people's attention from the real issues.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Youth Congress workers will have to fight against the injustice happening across the country and keep in mind, 'saho mat, daro mat' (don't tolerate, don't be afraid). The BJP and the RSS are diverting people's attention from the real issues and deceiving the citizens," Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader said the youth has been "suffering under the burden of unemployment".

"The youth is suffering under the burden of unemployment and inflation, but the government is celebrating by calling it 'Amrit Kaal'," he alleged.

Gandhi also launched an initiative called 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' (Give employment, give justice) at the IYC national executive meeting that was held in Delhi on January 11 and January 12.

Addressing the workers at the meeting, IYC national president Srinivas BV said that they must take the message of the Congress to the masses in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and connect with the the youth at the booth level.

"The upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will unite the people of the country against hatred. Our workers must take the message of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi to the masses in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and must connect with the youth at booth level," Srinivas said.

Several programmes of the organisation like 'Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo', 'Youth Connect Programme', 'One Booth Five Youth' and several other election management programmes were discussed at the two-day meeting.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

C'garh CM gives Rs 2,000 cr to welfare scheme beneficiaries, Sonia hails

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

LS committee likely to recommend revocation of 3 Cong MP's suspension

Participate in elections to reduce influence of dynasts: Modi to youth

BJP's plea against BJD for using symbol to promote welfare schemes declined

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from pvt ground in Manipur's Thoubal

CM Mamata Banerjee asks Centre to change West Bengal's name to 'Bangla'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiyouthCongressIndian National CongressBJPRSSNYAY scheme

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story