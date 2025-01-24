YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy to resign from RS on Jan 25, to quit politics

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said he will be resigning from his parliament membership on January 25.

In a post on 'X', he said he is not joining any other party and also quitting politics.

"I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, ( January) 25th . I will not join any political party. I am not resigning hoping for any position, benefits, or money. This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me," he said in the post.

Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh.

He is one of the key figures in former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party in the state.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

