Home / India News / 19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

As many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Wednesday.

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Pune

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the manufacturing set-up in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday evening, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Police said the gas furnace at the unit exploded, dispersing metal parts kept inside it in all directions.

A total of 19 workers suffered burns after the hot metal parts flung from the furnace fell on them, he said.

A case has been registered against the proprietor and management of the unit for alleged negligence.

Also Read

Court rejects bail plea of Teesta in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case

Furnace explosion at Chinese-owned nickel plant in Indonesia kills 13

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Aiims Delhi issues guidelines for Covid-19 suspected, positive patients

25 Indians from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions as ops disrupted by foggy weather

Will be glad to see our friend: Putin invites PM Modi to visit Russia

Mamata 'unlikely' to attend Ram Mandir event, Sharad Pawar 'not invited'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PuneIndustrial DisastersChemical spillsFabrics

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story