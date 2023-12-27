Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions as ops disrupted by foggy weather

At least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to bad weather. An official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted. At least five flights of Vistara were diverted due to bad weather in the national capital.

In a series of posts on X late in the evening, the airline said the flight from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai to the national capital have been diverted.

Three flights were diverted to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur. Delhi airport issued a fog update at 2225 hours. "While landing and takeoff continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected," it said in a post on X.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's average at 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while dense fog early morning led to disruption in flight and train services.

The national capital's air quality index continued to remain in the "very poor" category.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "dense to very dense" fog is likely to engulf the national capital at night and early morning on Thursday and Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to settle around 21 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius while a layer of thick fog early morning hampered flight and train operations.

Several passengers took to social media to vent their ire.

"Train Number 12192 (JBP NZM SF EXP) is facing an 8-hour delay without receiving priority from the railway," Sonu Chaurasia, a passenger, wrote on X.

Another passenger, Punit Sachan, said, "Train Number 14252 (ShramShakti Express) is delayed by 9 hours, turning a 6.5-hour journey into a significant inconvenience, especially for passengers with children who are now without water."



Meanwhile, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 380 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".