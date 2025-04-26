Home / India News / 5K Pakistanis in M'rashtra, 1K on short-term visas told to leave: Minister

Visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas issued to them will be valid only till April 29

Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 persons were killed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that all existing valid visas stand cancelled. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Saturday said 5,000 Pakistani nationals are residing in the state, including 1000 on short term visas who have been asked to leave the country as per the Centre's directives.

Some are residing in India since the last 8-10 years, some are married and some are those who have surrendered their Pakistani passport and applied for Indian citizenship, he said. "According to my estimate there could be 4,000 long term visas of which 1,000 are the SAARC visa, those who have come to the state for film work, medical ground, journalism, personal work," Kadam said. The ones with short-term visas have been asked to leave by April 27, while those with medical visas have been given two more days to leave, Kadam said. Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 persons were killed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas issued to them will be valid only till April 29.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

