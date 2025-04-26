Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' as executive producer

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has boarded the team of Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming movie "Homebound" as an executive producer, the Indian director announced on Saturday.

The film, which is Ghaywan's second feature directorial effort, is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard category.

Ghaywan shared the news on his official social media handles, saying he is "still in disbelief" to have an icon like Scorsese lend his name to his movie.

"(It) is an honour beyond words. I'm deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing.

"He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience!" he wrote on X.

Scorsese, known for classic films such as "Taxi Driver", "Raging Bull", "Goodfellas" and "The Departed", said he loved Ghaywan's 2015 movie "Masaan", which was also screened at Cannes under the same category.

"When Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," the 82-year-old director said, as quoted by Ghaywan in his post.

"Homebound", backed by Dharma Productions, features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.