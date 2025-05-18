Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner again to win the Italian Open

There's only one player who is consistently beating Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated the top-ranked player again, beating Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win his first Italian Open on Sunday and add another big clay-court title to his resume.

Since the start of last year, Alcaraz is the only player to beat Sinner more than once and now he's done it four straight times.

Alcaraz's victory before Sinner's home fans at the Foro Italico snapped the Italian's 26-match winning streak, which stretched back to October when Alcaraz beat him in the China Open final in a third-set tiebreaker. Alcaraz now leads the career series 7-4.

It was Sinner's first tournament back after a three-month doping ban.

Alcaraz also solidified his status as the favorite to defend his title at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.