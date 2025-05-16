Doha Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Weber's 91.06m throw outshines Neeraj's personal best of 90.23m

Home
Neeraj recorded 90.23m throw in his third attempt in the Doha Diamond League 2025 to finally overcome the one hurdle he was unable to cross throughout his career
11:48 PM
|Rank
|Name
|Qual. Points
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|Julian Weber (GER)
|8
|83.82
|85.57
|89.06
|88.05
|89.84
|91.06
|2
|Neeraj Chopra (IND)
|7
|88.44
|x
|90.23
|80.56
|x
|88.2
|3
|Anderson Peters (GRN)
|6
|85.64
|81.23
|79.04
|79.4
|79.67
|81.51
|4
|Keshorn Walcott (TTO)
|5
|84.65
|83.05
|83.34
|x
|x
|x
|5
|Ahmed Sameh Hussein (EGY)
|4
|69.67
|79.42
|x
|74.75
|80.95
|-
|6
|Oliver Helander (FIN)
|3
|73.93
|79.61
|x
|x
|x
|-
|7
|Jakub Vadlejch (CZE)
|2
|x
|79.06
|x
|x
|79.6
|-
|8
|Kishore Jena (IND)
|1
|68.07
|78.6
|x
|74.8
|77.28
|-
|9
|Julius Yego (KEN)
|-
|68.81
|75.44
|78.52
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Roderick Genki Dean (JPN)
|-
|73.61
|74.99
|76.49
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Max Dehning (GER)
|-
|74
|73.22
|71.29
|-
|-
| -
11:28 PM
11:22 PM
11:14 PM
11:12 PM
11:09 PM
11:04 PM
11:03 PM
10:53 PM
10:52 PM
10:48 PM
10:41 PM
10:40 PM
10:38 PM
10:36 PM
10:35 PM
10:32 PM
10:32 PM
10:29 PM
10:26 PM
10:24 PM
10:23 PM
10:22 PM
10:15 PM
10:10 PM
10:00 PM
9:50 PM
9:39 PM
9:30 PM
Topics :Neeraj Chopraathleticssports
First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:30 PM IST