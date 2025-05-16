Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Doha Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Weber's 91.06m throw outshines Neeraj's personal best of 90.23m
Live Blog

Doha Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Weber's 91.06m throw outshines Neeraj's personal best of 90.23m

Neeraj recorded 90.23m throw in his third attempt in the Doha Diamond League 2025 to finally overcome the one hurdle he was unable to cross throughout his career

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra (PIC: X)

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
11:48 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Javelin throw final standings

Rank Name Qual. Points 1 2 3 4 5 6
1 Julian Weber (GER) 8 83.82 85.57 89.06 88.05 89.84 91.06
2 Neeraj Chopra (IND) 7 88.44 x 90.23 80.56 x 88.2
3 Anderson Peters (GRN) 6 85.64 81.23 79.04 79.4 79.67 81.51
4 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) 5 84.65 83.05 83.34 x x x
5 Ahmed Sameh Hussein (EGY) 4 69.67 79.42 x 74.75 80.95 -
6 Oliver Helander (FIN) 3 73.93 79.61 x x x -
7 Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 2 x 79.06 x x 79.6 -
8 Kishore Jena (IND) 1 68.07 78.6 x 74.8 77.28 -
9 Julius Yego (KEN) - 68.81 75.44 78.52 - - -
10 Roderick Genki Dean (JPN) - 73.61 74.99 76.49 - - -
11 Max Dehning (GER) - 74 73.22 71.29 - - -
 

11:28 PM

Doha Diamond League 2025 live updates: Parul creates national record

India's Parul Chudhary with her timimg of 9.13.39 broke the national record of 3000m womne's steeplecahse. However despite her brilliant performance she finhished sixth in the event.

11:22 PM

Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90-metre mark

India star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became only the third Asian on the planet to cross 90-metre mark. He achieved the feat during Doha leg of Diamond League. 

TAP HERE TO READ THE FULL LIST OF NEERAJ Chopra's best throws

11:14 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Weber claims top spot

Julian Weber with 91.06m throw in his final attempt spoils Neeraj Chopra's party by caliming top spot and 8 points from the event.

11:12 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj finishes strong

Neeraj Chopra completes his run in the event with 88.03m throw.

11:09 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Weber catching on

Julian Weber records 89.84m throw in his fifth attempt and is still going strong. Can he replace Neeraj in is last throw let's see.

11:04 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj slows down

Neeraj Chopra has recorded 80.56m throw in his fourth attempt almost 10m less than his last. He is still leading the event though.

11:03 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Weber continues to impress

Julian Weber records 88.05m throw in his fourth attempt still at second spot. All four of his attempts have been valid.

10:53 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Javelin throw event standings after round 3

10:52 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Kishore Jena continues to struggle

Kishore Jena's third attempt has been deemed invalid he has now slipped down to number 8 spot in the table.

10:48 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Javelin throw event current standings

10:41 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj breaks record

Neeraj Chopra has finally crossed the 90m mark with 90.23m throw in his third attempt.

10:40 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Jena improves

After a dismissal first attempt India's Kishore Jena has recorded 78.60m throw in his second attempt and is now ranked seventh in the event.

10:38 PM

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Helander rises

Finland's Oliver Helander has jumped to fifth spot in the event rankings with 79.61m throw in his second attempt.

10:36 PM

Doha Diamond League 2025 live updates: Gulveer finish 9th

India's Gulveer Singh has finished on ninthh spot in men's 5000m race with the official timimg of 13.24.32.
First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

