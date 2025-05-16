Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

India double olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the 90-metre mark in a javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Qatar.

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:04 AM IST
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting as he became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat, on Friday.
 
The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts.
 
Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark.  His previous personal best was 89.94 metres, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.  Neeraj Chopra's lead till the fifth round but in a dramatic turnaround Germany's Julian Weber threw the spear 91.06 to win the Doha leg of Diamond League 2025. Anderson Peters finished at the third position.       
   

Neeraj Chopra's highest throw full list

 
Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in javelin throw events
Rank Throw Competition Date
1 90.23m Doha Diamond League 2025 May 16, 2025
2 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
3 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 22, 2024
4 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics - F August 8, 2024
5 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics - Q August 6, 2024
6 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku) June 14, 2022
7 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022
8 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023
9 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023
10 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023
11 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
12 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q July 21, 2022
13 88.36m Doha Diamond League 2024 May 10, 2024
14 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023
15 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F July 23, 2022
16 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 2021 (Patiala) March 5, 2021
17 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta) August 27, 2018
18 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
19 87.86m Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 September 14, 2024
20 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 2020 (Potchefstroom) January 28, 2020
21 87.80m Federation Cup 2021 (Patiala) March 17, 2021
22 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023
23 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 June 30, 2023
24 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021
25 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
26 87.43m Doha Diamond League 2018 May 4, 2018
27 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021
28 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
29 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku) June 14, 2022
30 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
31 86.82m Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 September 14, 2024
32 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 June 26, 2021
33 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 June 18, 2022
34 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
35 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Q August 4, 2021
36 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023
37 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz) July 23, 2016
38 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast) April 14, 2018
 
What is Neeraj Chopra’s highest javelin throw? 
Neeraj Chopra’s personal best in the javelin throw is 90.23 metres, achieved at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, 2025. This marked the first time he crossed the prestigious 90m barrier in his career.

When and where did Neeraj Chopra throw 89.94 metres?
  Neeraj recorded a throw of 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022. It stood as his personal best until he surpassed it in 2025.
 
Has Neeraj Chopra crossed 89 metres more than once? 
Yes, Neeraj Chopra has crossed the 89-metre mark seven times in his career so far. These include:
  • 90.23m – Doha Diamond League 2025
  • 89.94m – Stockholm Diamond League 2022
  • 89.49m – Lausanne Diamond League 2024
  • 89.45m – Paris 2024 Olympics (Final)
  • 89.34m – Paris 2024 Olympics (Qualification)
  • 89.30m – Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
  • 89.08m – Lausanne Diamond League 2022
 
Which major events has Neeraj Chopra thrown over 88 metres? 
Neeraj has thrown over 88 metres in several key events, including:
  • Asian Games 2023 – 88.88m
  • World Championships 2023 (Qualifying) – 88.77m
  • Doha Diamond League 2023 – 88.67m
  • World Championships 2022 & 2023 (Finals) – 88.13m and 88.17m
  • Indian Grand Prix 2021 – 88.07m
How consistent is Neeraj Chopra above 85 metres? 
Neeraj Chopra has consistently thrown above 85 metres across multiple international competitions, with over 30 recorded throws above that mark. His consistency is a testament to his elite status in global athletics.
 
How many times has Neeraj thrown above 88 metres in Diamond League events? 
He has thrown over 88 metres in five Diamond League appearances, including:
  • 90.23m – Doha 2025
  • 89.94m – Stockholm 2022
  • 89.49m – Lausanne 2024
  • 89.08m – Lausanne 2022
  • 88.44m – Zurich 2022 Final
What was Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in the Olympics? 
Neeraj Chopra’s best Olympic throw is 89.45 metres, achieved during the Paris 2024 Olympics final, where he secured a podium finish.
 
When did Neeraj Chopra first cross 87 metres?
  Neeraj Chopra first threw beyond 87 metres at the Doha Diamond League in 2018, with a mark of 87.43 metres. 
What is Neeraj Chopra's rank among all-time javelin throwers? 
While exact all-time rankings vary by governing body and season, with his 90.23m throw, Neeraj Chopra has solidified his position among the top active javelin throwers globally and continues to be India's best-ever in the discipline.
 
First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

