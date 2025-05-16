Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting as he became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat, on Friday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts.

His previous personal best was 89.94 metres, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. Neeraj Chopra's lead till the fifth round but in a dramatic turnaround Germany's Julian Weber threw the spear 91.06 to win the Doha leg of Diamond League 2025. Anderson Peters finished at the third position. ALSO READ: Doha Diamond League 2025 Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw event highlights Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark.His previous personal best was 89.94 metres, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.Neeraj Chopra's lead till the fifth round but in a dramatic turnaround Germany's Julian Weber threw the spear 91.06 to win the Doha leg of Diamond League 2025. Anderson Peters finished at the third position.

Neeraj Chopra's highest throw full list

Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in javelin throw events Rank Throw Competition Date 1 90.23m Doha Diamond League 2025 May 16, 2025 2 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 3 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 22, 2024 4 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics - F August 8, 2024 5 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics - Q August 6, 2024 6 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku) June 14, 2022 7 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022 8 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023 9 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023 10 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023 11 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022 12 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q July 21, 2022 13 88.36m Doha Diamond League 2024 May 10, 2024 14 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023 15 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F July 23, 2022 16 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 2021 (Patiala) March 5, 2021 17 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta) August 27, 2018 18 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022 19 87.86m Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 September 14, 2024 20 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 2020 (Potchefstroom) January 28, 2020 21 87.80m Federation Cup 2021 (Patiala) March 17, 2021 22 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023 23 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 June 30, 2023 24 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021 25 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 26 87.43m Doha Diamond League 2018 May 4, 2018 27 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021 28 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022 29 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku) June 14, 2022 30 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 31 86.82m Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 September 14, 2024 32 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 June 26, 2021 33 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 June 18, 2022 34 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 35 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Q August 4, 2021 36 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023 37 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz) July 23, 2016 38 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast) April 14, 2018

What is Neeraj Chopra’s highest javelin throw?

Neeraj Chopra’s personal best in the javelin throw is 90.23 metres, achieved at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, 2025. This marked the first time he crossed the prestigious 90m barrier in his career.

Also Read

When and where did Neeraj Chopra throw 89.94 metres?

Neeraj recorded a throw of 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022. It stood as his personal best until he surpassed it in 2025.

Has Neeraj Chopra crossed 89 metres more than once?

Yes, Neeraj Chopra has crossed the 89-metre mark seven times in his career so far. These include:

90.23m – Doha Diamond League 2025

89.94m – Stockholm Diamond League 2022

89.49m – Lausanne Diamond League 2024

89.45m – Paris 2024 Olympics (Final)

89.34m – Paris 2024 Olympics (Qualification)

89.30m – Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

89.08m – Lausanne Diamond League 2022

Which major events has Neeraj Chopra thrown over 88 metres?

Neeraj has thrown over 88 metres in several key events, including:

Asian Games 2023 – 88.88m

World Championships 2023 (Qualifying) – 88.77m

Doha Diamond League 2023 – 88.67m

World Championships 2022 & 2023 (Finals) – 88.13m and 88.17m

Indian Grand Prix 2021 – 88.07m

How consistent is Neeraj Chopra above 85 metres?

Neeraj Chopra has consistently thrown above 85 metres across multiple international competitions, with over 30 recorded throws above that mark. His consistency is a testament to his elite status in global athletics.

How many times has Neeraj thrown above 88 metres in Diamond League events?

He has thrown over 88 metres in five Diamond League appearances, including:

90.23m – Doha 2025

89.94m – Stockholm 2022

89.49m – Lausanne 2024

89.08m – Lausanne 2022

88.44m – Zurich 2022 Final

What was Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in the Olympics?

Neeraj Chopra’s best Olympic throw is 89.45 metres, achieved during the Paris 2024 Olympics final, where he secured a podium finish.

When did Neeraj Chopra first cross 87 metres?