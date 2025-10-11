BJD's probable Nuapada bypoll candidate Jay Dholakia switches to BJP

The BJD's prospective candidate for the Nuapada assembly bypoll, Jay Dholakia, on Saturday joined the ruling BJP in Odisha, in a major setback for the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

He is the son of Rajendra Dholakia, the BJD MLA whose death necessitated the by-election in the seat.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and state BJP president Manmohan Samal at the party's main office in Bhubaneswar.

Welcoming him to the party, the CM said, "Jay will complete his father's incomplete works in Nuapada. He decided to join the BJP after witnessing the development works happening in the state." Jay was tipped to be the BJD's candidate for the bypoll, scheduled on November 11. However, his name was not officially announced by the opposition party.