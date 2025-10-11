Home / Politics / BJP not sincere about restoring J&K statehood, says Deputy CM Choudhary

BJP not sincere about restoring J&K statehood, says Deputy CM Choudhary

Surinder Choudhary said the people of the Union Territory have high hopes from the Supreme Court which has been delivering justice in the country for decades

Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary
Press Trust of India Jammu
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Asserting that the BJP-led government is not sincere in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said the people of the Union Territory have high hopes from the Supreme Court which has been delivering justice in the country for decades.

He claimed that the BJP has indulged in "lollipop politics" to hoodwink the people by seeking a report card of the National Conference (NC) government on completing its first year in office next week and said J-K is grappling with the same issues like regularisation of daily-wagers and unemployment which the national party failed to address in the 11 years of BJP-PDP and Lt Governor-led rules.

The deputy chief minister was talking to reporters during his visit to Bhagwati Nagar here to review restoration works following massive damage caused to the approach road to the fourth bridge over Tawi following flash floods in August. He assured that the restoration work on the road stretch and also Panjtirthi road connecting Jammu city with Sidhra will be completed soon to provide relief to the commuters.

"The Supreme Court should hear the heartbeats of the people and not the politicians. They should intervene like they did in the past to ensure assembly elections in J-K.

"If they leave it (restoration of statehood) for them (BJP), they will never do it. They have destroyed J-K," Choudhary said, responding to a question on the apex court granting the Centre four weeks to respond on the restoration of statehood to J-K.

He said the Supreme Court is an institution which has been giving justice to the people of the country for centuries. "The people of J-K look at the Supreme Court as the last ray of hope for the restoration of statehood to J-K."  The deputy chief minister said the NC is not alone to benefit from the statehood.

"We are seeking restoration of statehood for the people of J-K so that the dual system of governance is ended and the governance is improved," he said.

On his recent statement that the Lt Governor has downgraded his security for repeatedly raising questions on his functioning, he said, "I request with folded hands that if you feel Surinder Choudhary does not need security and the situation has improved to such a level, withdraw my security along with those of other leaders, including those from the BJP, Congress and PDP. I do not need any special favour."  He said the Lt Governor should also end the "fashion" of attaching two personal security officers with protected persons.

The deputy chief minister said there are important issues which need to be probed. Rs 28,000 crore industrial package was granted to J-K but nobody knows where the money has gone, while illegal mining also needs to be probed at the highest level.

"The Lt Governor is publicly saying that he only controls the police but he is sitting on the files forwarded by the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet. The file related to business rules is pending and so are other important files. He is even interfering in the transfer of officers," he said.

Asked about the BJP's demand for a report card of the NC government on the completion of one year, he said the saffron party has been playing "lollipop politics" for the last 11 years.

"They ruled J-K in coalition with the PDP for four years and later through the Lt Governor. They have failed to address the issue of daily wagers and create ample employment opportunities during their rule," he said, adding the Lt Governor needs to show a big heart, stop double-speak and support the democratically elected government in providing relief to the people.

He ruled out any alliance with the BJP and said, "The people of J-K have given the National Conference their mandate for governance which is the beauty of democracy. Let them do whatever they want by not clearing the files or creating obstacles in the smooth functioning of the government; we will not bow before them. We will sacrifice the government rather than them becoming their partners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BJPJammu and Kashmir politicsKashmir

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

