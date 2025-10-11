Home / Politics / Telangana govt likely to move SC over HC stay on BC quota in local bodies

Telangana govt likely to move SC over HC stay on BC quota in local bodies

The High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay on providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local bodies

CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

The Congress government in Telangana is likely to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court issuing an interim stay against a Government Order (GO) providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

In the wake of the High Court issuing the interim stay against the GO, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday discussed the next course of action with his cabinet colleagues, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and also Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Congress sources on Saturday said the government is keen on ensuring 42 per cent quota to BCs and that it would soon knock the doors of the Supreme Court for implementation of the GO.

Following the court's stay order, the Telangana State Election Commission on the same day announced that the poll notification issued on September 29 for rural local body polls and further activities are being suspended until further notification.

Fulfilling an election promise, the Congress government on September 26 issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies.

The GO follows two bills passed by the state legislature earlier this year to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.

The Bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Chief Minister Reddy on August 6 led a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding Presidential assent for the BC reservation Bills and alleged that the BJP-led central government was stalling them as it was "anti-OBC".

The ruling Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Revanth ReddyTelanganaCongress

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

