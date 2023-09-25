Canada updates travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic tension

In light of recent events, Canada has amended its travel advice for its residents in India, advising them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" due to calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" toward Canada on social media.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made sensational claims about the "potential" participation of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia, tensions between India and Canada erupted. In 2020, India deemed Nijjar to be a terrorist.





"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.



This comes after New Delhi froze visa services late last week and issued a similar warning to Indian nationals and students studying in Canada.



Last week, Canadian government updated its travel advisory for India focusing on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It strongly advises against all travel to this region citing the "highly unpredictable security situation". India strongly rejected the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated" and in retaliation for Ottawa's decision to dismiss an Indian official over the matter, expelled a senior Canadian ambassador.

Canada said in its advisory, "Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh."



"Violent clashes between militants and security forces occur regularly. Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time. You could find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time," it added.



