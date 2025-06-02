Home / Companies / News / Sailesh Mehta elected as new Fertiliser Association of India chairman

Sailesh Mehta elected as new Fertiliser Association of India chairman

Earlier, N Suresh Krishnan, Managing Director of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, was the chairman of the fertiliser body

He is also the chairman and Managing Director of Mahadhan AgriTech Ltd, a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta has been elected as the new chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI).

Earlier, N Suresh Krishnan, Managing Director of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, was the chairman of the fertiliser body.

With over four decades of experience in the industry, Mehta also served as the Chairman of the FAI for the western region for over five years, an official statement said.

He is also the chairman and Managing Director of Mahadhan AgriTech Ltd, a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL).

"I am truly privileged to serve as a bridge between government, industry, and farmers acting as a catalyst to elevate Indian farmer and farm productivity on the world map," he said.

India's journey from food scarcity to global agri-exporter has been remarkable. The fertiliser industry continues to play a vital role in this journey, now with a focus on more balanced and nutrient-efficient fertilisers that supports sustainable growth, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals Paradeep Phosphates Ltd fertilisers

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

