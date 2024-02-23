Home / India News / Fresh protests rock trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, DGP rushes to the spot

Fresh protests rock trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, DGP rushes to the spot

"The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land and honour", a protester said

The DGP said strict action will be taken against anyone taking the law into their hands
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As fresh protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar rushed to the spot and pledged stern action against the culprits.

On Friday morning, enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area. The houses of local TMC leaders were also ransacked by the mob.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

"The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land and honour", a protester said.

The police later entered the area and tried to pacify the protesters.

In the afternoon, Kumar rushed to the troubled riverine area and spoke to the locals.

"You register your complaint. We will take action. We will set up a police camp here. But I will request all of you please don't take up law in your hands," Kumar told locals.

While speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "Police will take stern action. We will establish a rule of law in the area".

The DGP said strict action will be taken against anyone taking the law into their hands.

He said that the police and the administration had already started the process of returning land of villagers, which had been grabbed.

The DGP had earlier visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday and held meetings with police officials there. He stayed there overnight before returning to Kolkata on Thursday.

The fresh protests came a day after the area witnessed protests and arson in parts of Sandeshkhali, fueled by allegations against local TMC leaders for sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing..

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Sandeskhali incident: SC stays LS panel action against Bengal officials

Uttarakhand police allege NGO funded Haldwani violence, warn benefactors

Haryana Police revoke National Security Act against Ambala farm leaders

Aditya-L1 mission's 'PAPA' detects first solar wind impact from the Sun

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 600 cr-worth First Mile Connectivity projects

Wreckage of PNS Ghazi, sunk by INS Vikrant in 1971, found near Vizag coast

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengalviolence in IndiaSexual harassment case

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story