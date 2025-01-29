Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MEA rejects Canadian Commission's insinuations on interference in elections

MEA rejects Canadian Commission's insinuations on interference in elections

It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs said MEA

India Canada
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it rejects the report's "insinuations" on India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Tuesday night strongly rejected "insinuations" made against it in a report by a Canadian commission that investigated allegations that certain foreign governments were meddling into Canada's elections.

In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it rejects the report's "insinuations" on India.

It is in fact Canada which has been "consistently interfering" in India's internal affairs, it said.

"We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs," the MEA said.

"This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities," it said in a statement.

"We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced," it added.

Also Read

China flags handling differences, maintaining ties in talks with Misri

India-UAE ties to deepen as world navigates complicated phase: Jaishankar

India, Indonesia to boost defence, trade ties, jointly counter terrorism

Keeping a close watch on neighbours: India as ISI officials visit B'desh

Attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco a 'serious matter': Jaishankar

The government of India was suspected of using proxy agents to provide "clandestine financial support" to candidates from three political parties in a federal election, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported.

In September, 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Justice Marie-Jose Hogue to head the commission of inquiry into the allegations of foreign meddling in elections.

The commission examined allegations of meddling into the elections against China, Russia and others, according to Canadian media reports.

Last June, a report by Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians found that some parliamentarians were witting or semi-witting participants in foreign meddling.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China claims first 'radar' enabling submarines to destroy high-flying jets

DeepSeek AI to fighter jets: How China is one-upping western dominance

5 Indian fishermen injured in firing by Sri Lankan Navy, MEA summons envoy

West Asia a region crucial to India's strategic interests: EAM Jaishankar

DeepSeek: Has China won 'AI war' against the US or just the first battle?

Topics :External Affairs MinistryIndia Canada RowCanada

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story