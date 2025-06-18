India's IT/ITes sector flexi workforce to reach 900K by 2030: Careernet

With India's IT and ITeS sector embracing flexible staffing as a core workforce strategy, a report on Wednesday revealed that the gig economy, which is growing at 15 per cent annually, will touch 9 lakh professionals by 2030.

Currently, India's IT/ITeS sector employs 3,90,000 flexi workforce, accounting for around 7 per cent of the total 5.8 million professionals in the sector, talent solutions provider Careernet said in a report - "The Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape".

The report projected this number to more than double to 9,00,000 by 2030, growing at a 15 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

The Careernet's 'Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape' report is based on real-time hiring data, market research, and industry trends. "With India being a global offshoring hub, demand for flexi workers is expected to rise in the IT/ITeS sector. India's IT/ITeS flexi staffing segment is undergoing a structural realignment in workforce planning. Amid digital acceleration and global economic shifts, flexi staffing is being adopted as a model that supports speed, specialisation, and scalability," Careernet Chief Business Officer Neelabh Shukla said. For professionals, flexi roles offer career exploration, skill-building, and better work-life balance - key priorities for the millennial and Gen Z workforce, he added.