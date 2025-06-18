Home / Industry / News / India's IT/ITes sector flexi workforce to reach 900K by 2030: Careernet

India's IT/ITes sector flexi workforce to reach 900K by 2030: Careernet

Currently, India's IT/ITeS sector employs 3,90,000 flexi workforce, accounting for around 7 per cent of the total 5.8 million professionals in the sector, says Careernet report

With India's IT and ITeS sector embracing flexible staffing as a core workforce strategy, a report on Wednesday revealed that the gig economy, which is growing at 15 per cent annually, will touch 9 lakh professionals by 2030.

Currently, India's IT/ITeS sector employs 3,90,000 flexi workforce, accounting for around 7 per cent of the total 5.8 million professionals in the sector, talent solutions provider Careernet said in a report - "The Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape".

The report projected this number to more than double to 9,00,000 by 2030, growing at a 15 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

The Careernet's 'Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape' report is based on real-time hiring data, market research, and industry trends.

"With India being a global offshoring hub, demand for flexi workers is expected to rise in the IT/ITeS sector. India's IT/ITeS flexi staffing segment is undergoing a structural realignment in workforce planning. Amid digital acceleration and global economic shifts, flexi staffing is being adopted as a model that supports speed, specialisation, and scalability," Careernet Chief Business Officer Neelabh Shukla said.

For professionals, flexi roles offer career exploration, skill-building, and better work-life balance - key priorities for the millennial and Gen Z workforce, he added.

Further, the report highlighted that Bengaluru led the country in flexi IT/ITeS hiring, accounting for 25 per cent of the workforce, followed by Hyderabad at 15 per cent.

Other major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, each contribute approximately 10 per cent to the overall share, it stated.

Interestingly, the report found that tier II and III cities are also witnessing growth, now comprising around 20 per cent of the flexi IT/ITeS workforce.

This trend is driven by the availability of local talent and cost-effective business models, moreover, the decentralisation of talent hubs is enabling firms to expand more flexibly, without the constraints of high real estate and infrastructure costs, it noted.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

