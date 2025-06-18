India emerging as key hub for data centres, chip manufacturing: Moody's

Developed and emerging economies in East and Southeast Asia are key targets for AI investments, with India, Singapore and Malaysia rapidly establishing themselves as prime destinations for data centre projects or chip manufacturing, Moody's Analytics said on Wednesday.

In its report titled AI Is Beating the Odds, Moody's Analytics said at a time when cross-border investment is slowing and global trade is fracturing, spending on artificial intelligence (AI) is powering against the current.

"Even though trade and geopolitical tensions are knocking economies, soaring AI demand is outpacing supply. To close the gap, global investors are pouring capital into data centres and semiconductor projects," it said.