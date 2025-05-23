LIVE news updates: Forest fire trigger landmine blasts along LoC in Poonch

A senior MNS leader has said his chief Raj Thackeray would consider an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) only if a concrete proposal is put forward, noting their previous overtures for a tie-up were met with betrayal. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sandeep Deshpande of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) referred to Raj Thackeray's recent interview where he signalled openness to have talks with the Sena (UBT), headed by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, for a political alliance. Local body elections in Maharashtra, including for civic corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune, are slated to be held later this year. If the Shiv Sena (UBT) feels an alliance with the MNS is possible, they should come forward with a substantial proposal. Raj Thackeray will take a decision on it, he maintained. Deshpande recalled past instances when the MNS had initiated tie-up talks, but faced what he called betrayal. A forest fire broke out near LoC and spread to a large chunk of mountainous area in the Krishna Ghati sector, according to news agency PTI. Due to the forest fire, several landmines exploded in the area, but there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, they added. Army and forest department officials along with locals are making efforts to extinguish the fire.

Encounter between Security forces and terrorists in Singhpora area of Chatroo continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. One jawan lost his life in the line of duty during the ongoing operation, as per Army officials. In an official statement on X, White Knight Corps said, "During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our Brave hearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress.

"The encounter began in the early hours after security forces established contact with terrorists in the Chhatru area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also confirmed the exchange of fire in the area.

"Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chhatru in Kishtwar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a brief statement.