Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not to attend NITI Aayog's Delhi meet

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be attending the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting to be held in the national capital on Saturday, according to government sources.

The sources said that the CM has designated state Finance Minister K N Balagopal to go in his stead.

However, since it is a meeting of CMs, it is not clear whether Balagopal would be able to attend it, the sources said.

No reason was given for the CM not attending the meeting.

Last year also, Vijayan had not attended a Niti Aayog meeting of CMs in Delhi and had sent Balagopal in his stead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday chair the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which will focus on states, with a view to make India a developed nation by 2047, according to an official statement.

The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.