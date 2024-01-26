Home / India News / King Charles III admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate operation

King Charles III admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate operation

The procedure will be carried out at the London Clinic private hospital, where Catherine, the Princess of Wales, had surgery last week

King Charles III | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India London

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Britain's King Charles III was on Friday admitted to a private hospital here for treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace announced.

The procedure will be carried out at the London Clinic private hospital, where Catherine, the Princess of Wales, had surgery last week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 75-year-old King visited the Princess of Wales in the hospital this morning, ahead of his own scheduled treatment.

It is not yet known how long King Charles will remain in hospital.

King Charles III had made his health problem public as a way of sending a message to other men to get their prostates checked.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said the King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

He also thanked those who had "sent their good wishes," the BBC reported.

The plan for King Charles to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate was revealed by the palace last week.

A benign prostate problem, which is non-cancerous, is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the UK's National Health Service.

Around one in three men over the age of 50 will have some symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits just below the bladder.

Charles became King following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, 2022. His coronation took place on May 6, 2023.

Also Read

Billionaire Adar Poonawalla to pay £138 mn for Mayfair mansion in London

Historic India Club to close doors in London after losing lengthy battle

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda migration bill suffers blow in Britain's Parliament

UK PM Rishi Sunak conveys Britain's spying concerns to China at G20 Summit

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at High Commission of India in London

Mumbai's liveliness, energy, pace of development inspiring: UNGA chief

75th Republic Day: King Charles says he looks forward to working with India

Ram temple, G-20, Bharat Ratna: Top quotes of Prez Murmu's R-Day address

Who is Parbati Baruah, India's 1st female mahout honoured with Padma Shri?

ISRO successfully deploys magnetometer boom on board Aditya-L1 spacecraft

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BritainUKLondonhealth

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story