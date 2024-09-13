Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Mpox deaths rise by 107 in one week, Africa CDC calls toll unacceptable

Mpox deaths rise by 107 in one week, Africa CDC calls toll unacceptable

In the one week, we lost 107 (people). It's too much. It's not acceptable, Kaseya said as he emphasised the need for stronger cross-border surveillance

Mpox, blood
The number of cases has been rising rapidly, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month, but until recently there have been relatively few deaths. The increased number of cases come a month after WHO declared outbreaks in 12 African countries a global emergency
AP Nairobi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

African countries recorded more than 100 mpox-related deaths in the past week, the continental health body said Thursday as it described the rising toll as not acceptable.

Dr Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said 107 new deaths and 3,160 new cases had been recorded in the past week, just a week after his agency and the UN World Health Organisation launched a continental response plan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the one week, we lost 107 (people). It's too much. It's not acceptable, Kaseya said as he emphasised the need for stronger cross-border surveillance.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

In testing for the disease, men recorded the highest positivity rate at 63%, while children under the age of 15 were at 41%.

Kaseya said there was need for increased testing and resources to support it, adding that the continent was not testing enough and that it "cannot rely on only confirmed cases for decision-making and response.

More From This Section

IMF to discuss $7 billion loan to cash-strapped Pakistan on Sep 25

US household wealth rises in Q2 to record $163.8 trn on real estate gains

Berkshire Hathaway's Ajit Jain sells over half of his class A shares

'Perfectworld': Isaacman makes history with 1st private spacewalk

Harris-Trump jockeying for battleground states after debate faceoff

Mpox can be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, and Kaseya said more research is needed to determine how common this is.

The number of cases has been rising rapidly, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month, but until recently there have been relatively few deaths. The increased number of cases come a month after WHO declared outbreaks in 12 African countries a global emergency.

The estimated budget for the six-month plan put forward by Africa CDC and WHO is almost $600 million, with 55% allocated to the response to mpox in 14 affected nations and boosting readiness in 15 others.

Some African Union member states have already contributed to the response plan budget, a step that Kaseya lauded as showing ownership by the continent.

Africa is in the process of receiving vaccines. Some 250,000 doses have already been delivered to Congo, but these are just a fraction of the 3 million doses authorities have said are needed to end the outbreak there, the epicentre of the global health emergency.

EU countries pledged to donate more than 500,000 doses, but the timeline for delivery remained unclear.

The recommended course of vaccination requires two doses. Kaseya said this would still be ideal despite the high level of need, because we don't want to compromise on protection of our people.

The director-general said he would be travelling to Congo to get vaccinated when the exercise kicks off in the first week of October to show the African people and Congolese people that the vaccine is safe.

Africa CDC has so far recorded 5,731 confirmed mpox cases and 724 associated deaths since the beginning of the year.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mpox patient recovering well, no need to panic: LNJP medical director

Africa's doses fall short amid Mpox spread while rich nations have plenty

Canada to donate 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine: Govt official

India reports first Mpox case: Symptoms, transmission, WHO norms and more

Mpox case confirmed, strain not part of WHO's health emergency: Govt

Topics :MonkeypoxAfricaRare Disease Policy

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story