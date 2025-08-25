MSP demand is of all Indian farmers, not just Punjab-Haryana: Dallewal

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday said legal guarantee on minimum support price for all crops is a demand of farmers from across the country and not just those from Haryana and Punjab.

He made the remarks at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' being held at the Jantar Mantar here, with farmers from different parts of the country in attendance.

The mahapanchayat is focusing on three key issues -- a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, ensuring agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors are kept out of any proposed agreement with the US, and withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation.