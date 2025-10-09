NTPC, Gujarat govt partner to explore conventional and renewable energy

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Thursday said that it has inked an initial pact with the government of Gujarat to explore opportunities in both conventional and non-conventional energy sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange took place in the presence of Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy; Kanubhai Desai, Minister for Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals, Gujarat and other senior dignitaries, a company statement said.

The agreement, signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Mehsana, Gujarat, aims to explore opportunities in both conventional and non-conventional energy sectors, the statement said.