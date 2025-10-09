Home / Companies / News / Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

Currently in the pilot stage, this feature allows users to shop and pay within a single chat interface

Bigbasket, a Tata enterprise, is among the first merchants to allow customers to shop through AI-powered experiences on ChatGPT | Image: Bloomberg
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Razorpay, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI have joined forces to launch Agentic Payments on ChatGPT and explore AI-driven commerce at a national scale.
 
Currently in the pilot stage, this feature allows users to shop and pay within a single chat interface. Agentic Payments aims to provide a seamless way to complete transactions without leaving the AI environment.
 
The initiative is backed by Razorpay’s banking partners, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank, and built on UPI innovations such as UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay. It delivers secure, real-time UPI transactions for AI-native shopping experiences.
 
Bigbasket, a Tata enterprise, is among the first merchants to allow customers to shop through AI-powered experiences on ChatGPT.
 
A new frontier for AI-powered commerce
 
Harshil Mathur, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Razorpay, said, “With Agentic Payments, we are transforming AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full-fledged shopping agents. For the first time in India, every buyer can have a personal shopping assistant that not only finds the best product at the perfect price but also completes the entire purchase journey seamlessly.
 
“This is India’s very own UPI-integrated conversational payment experience, powered by Razorpay and built on innovations like UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, bringing world-class AI capabilities to Indian consumers in a truly first-of-its-kind experience,” he added.
 
For instance, a ChatGPT user could say, “Help me order ingredients for a Thai-style vegetable curry for four people from Bigbasket.” The AI agent would check Bigbasket’s catalogue, present product options, and, with a single confirmation, place the order via Razorpay’s payments stack. Users would retain full control with real-time tracking and instant revocation, ensuring a secure, user-first shopping experience.
 
Exploring future use cases
 
As part of this initiative, Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI will explore AI-based payment use cases, including personalised and secure AI commerce through conversational shopping and checkout experiences. The effort will assess how these innovations can extend across commerce verticals and agentic applications using UPI, where, in the future, AI agents could be enabled with payment credentials to autonomously complete transactions on behalf of users in a safe and controlled manner.
 
Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, said, “Agentic Payments marks an important step in India’s digital payments journey, where AI and UPI converge to make transactions more intuitive, intelligent, and inclusive. By enabling user-authorised AI agents to initiate secure payments, we are moving closer to a future where technology anticipates needs and simplifies experiences.
 
“At NPCI, our focus remains on driving innovation that makes digital payments accessible, trusted, and effortless for every Indian,” she added.
 
Oliver Jay, Managing Director of International Strategy, OpenAI, said, “We’re excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine advanced AI with UPI, one of the world’s most trusted real-time payment networks, to unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce.”
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

