TCS headcount drops to less than 600k due to restructuring and layoffs

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee headcount dropped to 593,314 for the second quarter ended September 30, a decline of 19,755 employees sequentially. It had added 5,090 people in the first quarter. In Q2 of FY26, the firm provided ₹1,135 crore towards severance.
This is the first time in many years that India’s largest IT services provider has seen such a steep decline in headcount and comes after it announced the layoff of about 12,260 employees in July.
It was the second major layoff in the company’s history, the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees were let go for underperformance.
Meanwhile, the management said it aims to remain a net job creator. “We have released 1 per cent of the workforce, mostly mid- and senior-level, due to skills mismatch, providing them with benefits, counselling, and transition support,” said Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer.
While talking about its global workforce, Kunnumal said that TCS’ global strength stands at 500,000. “We have significantly localised the US workforce, with approximately 500 associates on H-1B visas.”
TCS rolled out increments for 80 per cent of its workforce in the second quarter. “Increment, with additional quarterly variable allowances, impacted margins by 70 basis points, offset by a benefit of 40 basis points from rebalancing the pyramid and 20 basis points from operating efficiency improvements,” explained Samir Seksaria, CFO, TCS.
TCS’ voluntary attrition dropped to 13.3 per cent from 13.8 per cent sequentially — the first time in at least five quarters that attrition has inched down after a steady increase across companies, which had become a cause for concern.
However, the steep drop in headcount also drew criticism from some quarters, with some saying that the difference between the layoff numbers and the total drop in headcount suggested more redundancies.
“This is not a minor difference. Nearly 8,000 employees more than what TCS admitted have disappeared from the rolls. For a company of TCS’s scale, such underreporting cannot be dismissed as an error. It points to a deliberate attempt to downplay the scale of retrenchments and mislead regulators, policymakers, and the public. Attrition has actually fallen, which means these exits were not voluntary but management-driven,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), said in a statement.