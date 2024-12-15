PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh wish Rajasthan CM Sharma on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, on Sunday wished Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on his 58th birthday, a day which also marked his one year in office.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Many congratulations to the hardworking leader of BJP and popular Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma on his birthday. His long experience of working at the grassroots level is proving very useful in the all-round development of the state. I pray to God for his healthy and long life." Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for his wishes, Sharma said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your warm and affectionate wishes, respected Prime Minister! It is the result of your visionary leadership and efficient guidance that a 'New Rajasthan' has become a leading model of service, security, good governance and overall development in the country today." Sharma added, "Under your active leadership, our government is working with full dedication and determination to realise the resolution of 'Rising Rajasthan, Developed Rajasthan'." Many Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wished Sharma on his birthday.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri @BhajanlalBjp Best wishes on your birthday. Under the guidance of Modi ji and your leadership, Veerbhoomi Rajasthan is setting new records of development and trust. I pray to God for your healthy and long life." "Best wishes to the humble and hardworking Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri @BhajanlalBjp. He is fully engaged in making the brave land of Rajasthan a land of progress and prosperity. I wish him long life and good health," Singh said in a post on X.