Reopened Sambhal temple reflects the truth of our history: CM Adityanath

As authorities reopened a temple in Sambhal locked since 1978 following communal riots, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the temple did not reappear overnight and represents "our enduring heritage and the truth of our history".

Speaking at a private event on Kumbh, the chief minister highlighted the tragic incidents that took place 46 years ago in Sambhal where innocent people lost their lives to "barbaric violence", and questioned, "Why have perpetrators of the massacre not been brought to justice even after decades?" He criticised those who seek to "suppress the truth and tarnish cultural events" like the Kumbh, asserting that voices of truth often face threats and efforts to silence them.

The chief minister spoke about the temple in Sambhal that was unlocked recently after decades, following an anti-encroachment drive by the local administration, according to an official statement.

He emphasised the historic significance of the temple, which included an ancient idol of Bajrang Bali and a Jyotirlinga. "This temple did not reappear overnight. It represents our enduring heritage and the truth of our history," he said.

The CM announced that while 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the 45-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh (from January 13 to February 26), arrangements are being made to accommodate 100 crore people.

On January 29, during the main Muhurta of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated six crore devotees will take a holy dip, but preparations are being done to cater to 10 crore devotees, he said.

The CM highlighted the transformation of the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, stating that it redefined expectations.

"Anyone who witnessed the Kumbh of 2019 would have seen the out-of-the-box efforts that made it clean, safe, and well-organized. What was once associated with dirt, chaos, stampedes, and insecurity became a divine and grand event," he said.

Adityanath also took a swipe at the Congress and opposition parties for claiming "exclusive ownership" of India's legacy. "Some people wander around with a self-proclaimed contract of representing India and treat Discovery of India as if it were the oldest book of this country," he remarked, without naming any party.

He said the historic Supreme Court verdict on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi delivered on November 9, 2019, resolved a decades-long dispute. Yet, he pointed out, some individuals continue to threaten the judges who delivered the decision.

The chief minister accused opposition leaders of hypocrisy in the name of the Constitution, citing their proposed no-confidence motion against the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

"The Chairman emphasised his duty to ensure the House functions and public issues are discussed. Yet, these people accused him of bias and moved a no-confidence motion to silence him," he said.

He also criticised attempts to question institutions like the Election Commission. "These individuals even bring impeachment motions in the Upper House, showing their intention to intimidate anyone who speaks the truth or stands for India's heritage," CM Yogi concluded.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been pivotal in driving development in the region.

He pointed out that those, who ruled for decades without delivering meaningful progress, are now criticising the present government.

"They have a problem with the spirituality and development of Kashi and Ayodhya. Their frustration stems from their failure and our success. We must understand their mentality," he said.