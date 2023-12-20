Home / Industry / Banking / RBI introduces card tokenisation facility at bank level for convenience

RBI introduces card tokenisation facility at bank level for convenience

For a CoF, a token is a 16-digit number unique for a combination of card, token requestor and merchant. Through tokenisation, the actual card details are replaced with token credentials

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The RBI on Wednesday introduced a Card-on-File (CoF) token facility at the level of banks and other institutions to provide convenience for cardholders to get tokens created and linked to their existing accounts with various e-commerce applications.

At present, a CoF token can only be created through the merchant's application or webpage.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For a CoF, a token is a 16-digit number unique for a combination of card, token requestor and merchant. Through tokenisation, the actual card details are replaced with token credentials that can be used only with the intended merchant.

"It has been decided to enable Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) directly through card-issuing banks/institutions also. This will provide cardholders with an additional choice to tokenise their cards for multiple merchant sites through a single process," the RBI said in a circular.

Generation of CoF tokens for a card, through the card issuer, can be enabled through mobile banking and internet banking channels.

In October, the RBI had said tokenisation has improved transaction security and transaction approval rate.

The RBI introduced CoFT in September 2021 and began implementation from October 1 last year.

The circular further said CoFT generation should be done only on explicit customer consent, and with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) validation.

"If the cardholder selects multiple merchants for which to tokenise his/her card, AFA validation may be combined for all these merchants," the RBI said.

The cardholder may tokenise the card at any time of his convenience, either at the time of receiving the new card or later.

Also, the card issuer should provide a complete list of merchants for whom it can provide tokenisation services.

Also Read

88% of Industry leaders believe card tokenisation enhanced security: Report

Monetary policy: UCB gold loan limit, CoF tokenisation facility, and more

You can soon create your card tokens directly from your bank account

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Stock price, net worth of NBFCs take knock as RBI curbs investments in AIFs

World Bank chief Banga, FM Sitharaman discuss engagement of MDBs in India

Banks lead QIP revival in 2023: Listed cos raised Rs 53,070 cr so far

RBI tightens norms to check evergreening of loans by lenders through AIFs

Per capita income must go up to become 3rd largest economy: Bandhan Bank MD

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve BankOnline paymentsIndian BanksRBI

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story