Why was George Soros awarded Medal of Freedom by Biden administration?

Outgoing US President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor, to 19 people at a White House ceremony on Saturday. With about two weeks remaining in the Biden administration before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the awards sparked controversy, particularly with recipients such as Democrat Hillary Clinton and controversial philanthropist George Soros

Addressing the ceremony, Joe Biden called the awardees “a collection of people, with different backgrounds, beliefs, talents, generations, and agendas, using their remarkable gifts and unwavering passion to strengthen our resolve as one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The move was criticised by Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters and Republican leaders, who accused Biden of favoring his close aides in the last days of his administration. GOP leader Nikki Haley said, “Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. Sixteen days is a long time until the inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can't come soon enough.”

Who is George Soros?

George Soros is a Hungarian-American investor, philanthropist, and political activist. He is best known for his role in financial markets, particularly for making $1 billion in profit by short-selling the British pound in 1992, an event that earned him the nickname “the man who broke the Bank of England.”

Soros is a prominent supporter of liberal causes. Through his Open Society Foundations (OSF), he has donated billions to support civil society organisations, elections, media freedom, and legal reform in many regions, including Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the United States.

However, Soros has been a polarising figure. His financial backing of pro-democracy movements and progressive policies, such as immigration reform, LGBTQ+ rights, and racial justice, has made him a target of conspiracy theories, which depict him as a puppet master manipulating global events for personal gain.

Notably, Soros has been a Democratic megadonor. In 2016, he donated $1 million to the super PAC supporting Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. In 2019, Soros launched the Democracy PAC, contributing $5.1 million by July 2019 to support Democratic candidates.

Why Was George Soros Awarded the Medal of Freedom?

According to a White House release, the Medal of Freedom awarded to Soros was a recognition of his philanthropic work to promote equity and equality in the world.

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to George Soros. Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, George Soros escaped Nazi occupation to build a life of freedom for himself and countless others around the world. Educated in England, he settled in America as he became an investor and philanthropist supporting key pillars of open societies, rights and justice, equity and equality, freedom now and in the future,” the citation read.

George Soros, 94, was not present to receive the award. "As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honor," Soros said in a statement. "I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years."

His son, Alex Soros, accepted the award on his behalf, calling his father "an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights."

"I am incredibly proud that his legacy is now recognised with our nation's highest civilian honor. This award isn't just about the work he's done; as President Biden said, it is a call to action for all of us to fight for democracy on behalf of anyone yearning to be free," he said.

Presenting the award to Alex Soros, Biden thanked him for “all you’ve done to help this country.”

"His inspiring generosity reminds us all of our capacity and our obligation to stand up to the abuse of power and to be guardians of democracy and all people yearning to be free," Biden added.

Elon Musk, Republicans Upset with Soros Felicitation

Awarding the Medal of Freedom to George Soros did not sit well with Republicans and MAGA supporters. “George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians who let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

“Joe Biden’s decision to give Hillary Clinton and George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a national disgrace,” Sheehy added.

Tesla CEO and Trump backer Elon Musk expressed his discontent on X, saying, “A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom.”

Musk, who will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) in the Trump administration, has publicly criticised Soros on multiple occasions. In May 2023, Musk compared Soros to the Marvel Comics character Magneto, suggesting that Soros "hates humanity" and "wants to erode the very fabric of civilisation." In September 2023, Musk accused the Soros Foundation of attempting to "destroy Western civilisation."