Free on-arrival visa scheme to be implemented after Parl nod: Sri Lanka

The commencement of granting free on-arrival visas to tourists from 38 countries, including India, can only be implemented in October as it needs parliamentary approval, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has announced.

The minister said on Monday that a new gazette to implement the change requires parliamentary approval.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last week, the presidential advisor on tourism, Harin Fernando, said the scheme was to be implemented with immediate effect following a proposal approved by the Cabinet.

The Parliament is not scheduled to meet before the September 21 presidential election.

The island's tourism industry has demanded an immediate end to the long delays experienced by travellers to the country.