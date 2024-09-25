Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Surge in ticket prices for India vs England Test at Lord's next summer

Surge in ticket prices for India vs England Test at Lord's next summer

Lord's owner Marylebone Cricket Club had come in for criticism for the ticket prices for this summer's Test between England and Sri Lanka.

India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala Highlights
India celebrating win during the third day of the 5th test between India and England held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala on the 9th March 2024 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ticket prices for the Lord's Test involving India and England next summer have been increased again despite a tepid response from the fans for the game against Sri Lanka this season.

Lord's owner Marylebone Cricket Club had come in for criticism for the ticket prices for this summer's Test between England and Sri Lanka.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The five-match Test series between India and England begins on June 20 with the third game scheduled at Lord's from July 10.

The cheapest tickets for the Lord's Test involving India are priced at 90 pounds each and they offer restricted views. For the unrestricted views, the fans will have to shell out anything between 120-175 pounds, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The tickets with restricted views for last month's Test against Sri Lanka ranged from 115 to 140 pounds. The match ended on day four with only 9000 spectators in attendance, filling only one third of the stadium capacity.

The home series against India is the second biggest draw after the Ashes involving Australia.

More From This Section

Rishabh Pant is electric, as a bowler there is little room for error: Lyon

IND vs NZ: Guptill mentions biggest challenge while batting in India

Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet and Co. 'tick all boxes' for preparation

Records to Pitch: All you need to know about Kanpur's Green Park Stadium

IND vs BAN: Rahul bhai was regimented, Gambhir is relaxed - Ashwin

Following the Sri Lanka Test, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope had expressed surprise at the low crowd turnout.

"It was just like 'jeez, it seems quiet today'," Pope had said.

"I'm not sure if people expected the game to be done by day four or not. It's a shame it wasn't a full house because it was obviously a good day's play.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal set to be released from India squad for Irani Cup

Shan Masood likely to be retained PAK captain for Test series against ENG

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

BCCI secy appointment off Apex Council agenda as Shah preps for ICC chair

Lancashire CEO terms BCCI's domestic cricket 'fantastic prioritising'

Topics :Cricket

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story